PHOENIX — Woodbury Fire continues to burn in central Arizona Sunday after sparking Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire is still burning about 500 acres, but not threatening any homes.

Tonto National Forest officials said the Woodbury Fire is burning several miles northwest of Superior, Arizona. The fire is in a remote area near Woodbury Trailhead.

Heavy smoke may be visible from highway 60 and the communities surrounding the Superstition Wilderness, officials said Sunday.

Superior is located about 60 miles east of Phoenix and lies on the base of the Superstition Mountains.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A cause has not yet been determined.

A 20-person crew and several engines were working to contain the blaze Saturday.

The wildfire sparked the same day as the Mountain Fire grew to more than 7,200 acres northeast of Cave Creek.

The fire is completely in the Tonto National Forest, burning east and northeast toward Bartlett Lake.

Officials believe the Mountain Fire was human-caused.