PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Central Arizona Fire and Medical crews are currently battling a 300-acre wildfire north of Highway 89A, according to Prescott Valley PD.

The fire is bring driven by wind. Arizona State Forestry said the fire activity seemed to be slowing around 3 p.m.

Prescott Valley PD asks people to avoid the area until further notice. There are no plans to have people evacuate at this time.

