PHOENIX — Another wildfire sparked in central Arizona on Saturday, burning about 500 acres but not threatening any homes.

Tonto National Forest officials said the so-called Woodbury Fire is burning several miles northwest of Superior, Arizona. The fire is in a remote area near Woodbury Trailhead.

Superior is located about 60 miles east of Phoenix and lies on the base of the Superstition Mountains.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. A cause has not yet been determined.

A 20-person crew and several engines are working to contain the blaze.

The wildfire sparked the same day as the Mountain Fire grew to more than 7,200 acres northeast of Cave Creek.

RELATED: Human-caused Mountain Fire burning 7,200 acres northeast of Cave Creek

The fire is completely in the Tonto National Forest, burning east and northeast toward Bartlett Lake.

Officials believe the Mountain Fire was human-caused.