A fire from a UTV crash in an off-road area of Tonto National Forest spread 38 acres before firefighters contained it.

The Dome Fire began around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Bulldog Canyon Off-Highway Vehicle Area as a result of a UTV crash.

Fire resources from Mesa Ranger district and some resources from the Bush Fire were assigned to contain it.

