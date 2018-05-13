WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) - The Chiricahua National Monument is closed because of an active wildfire near the Pinery Canyon campgrounds in Cochise County.

Authorities say the fire began Saturday afternoon and is estimated at 1.8 square miles as of Sunday morning.

The fire continues to burn in the bluffs of the Chiricahua Mountain and hot shot crews remain on the scene.

There's no report of any injuries or structures burned, but crews will be scouting the White Tail Canyon area for structure protection.

Authorities say there are about eight cabins in the area and the occupants have been given pre-evacuation notices.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials say it's been determined that the fire was human-caused.

The fire began on private land and spread to the area of the Chiricahua National Monument.

