WICKENBURG, Ariz. - Crews are working to put out a 420-acre wildfire southwest of Wickenburg and west of Wittmann, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Officials said the fire, which was moving quickly in the afternoon, was 30 percent contained as of Sunday night.

The fire is located approximately 13 miles southwest of Wickenburg. Multiple fire engines are on scene and aircrafts have been ordered to help put out the fire.

According to the Central Arizona Wildland Response Team, crews from the Peoria Fire Department and Surprise Fire Department are also on scene.

CAWRT said multiple structures are threatened by the fire.

The forestry department said crews stopped forward progress of the fire just before 7 p.m. Sunday night.

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire. This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.