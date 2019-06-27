PHOENIX — Dozens of people in Arizona are continuing to experience TV and internet outage on Thursday after provider Cox reported a disruption in service the day prior.

A map from DownDetector.com showed outages across the Valley, from Carefree to Queen Creek. There were more outages in the Tucson area and as far south as Sierra Vista.

The website said the majority of the reported outages across the country were from the Phoenix area. The map went from bright red to orange around 4 p.m. Thursday, indicating fewer people were reporting problems.

The website showed the majority of outages were first reported around 6 p.m. Wednesday, shortly before the first of two nights of 2020 Democratic presidential debates kicked off on 12 News.

The outages affected television and internet service.

Tweets from Cox's customer service account attributed the outage to a fiber cut. There was no estimated time of repair.

But 12 News will stream the second night of debates online, as well as our Debate 2020: Battleground Arizona special.

PREVIOUSLY: It's not just you. Cox outage affecting Arizonans