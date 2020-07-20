COVID-19 can make saying goodbye to loved ones even harder

Social distancing guidelines and other restrictions are changing the grieving process.

PHOENIX — Saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy, but those who have lost someone close to them are learning the process of grief has changed during the pandemic.

Social distancing rules and travel restrictions all play a part in changing the traditional funeral process.

“We haven’t finished saying our goodbyes,” Sandra Dowling said.

Dowling knows the pain first hand. Her son, Kyle, passed away because of liver disease in March.

“He was my youngest son and I loved him tremendously,” Dowling said.

Kyle was a Marine and Arizona native.

When Kyle passed, social distancing rules prevented many of his friends from coming in person and getting official military honors. His large family had to rotate who could be with his ashes to make sure they stayed under the limit for the number of people allowed in a room.

“It doesn’t allow you to move forward in a lot of ways emotionally,” Dowling said.

Sandra Dowling said they were able to live stream some of the service, but plan on holding a celebration of life later.

“It has really been a big adjustment, when we would just normally open the doors are say you know, everybody in,” Ethan Bueler, President of Arizona Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Association said.

The funeral industry has had to deal with major changes as well. Bueler said he has been in the business for 25 years and the conditions can make it hard to have the human to human interaction to help with grief.

“It’s very easy to lose that emotional connection,” Bueler said, “This is our history, this is what we have done traditionally and for that to change and have to do something different has been a challenge.”

Bueler said he has seen more cremations and the postponing of memorials in recent months. Bueler said many are hoping to celebrate their passed loved ones without restrictions in the future.

Sandra Dowling is hoping to do the same thing in a celebration of life for her son in September.

“It has to occur,” Dowling said. "I will always want to do that last piece to make sure we can cry and sing and laugh together."