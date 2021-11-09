Court sides with newspaper over Arizona audit public records

Cyber Ninjas lost its appeal in court Tuesday after the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled the company's records are subject to public record laws.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals has rejected another request by Cyber Ninjas to avoid turning over records related to the consulting firm’s review of the 2020 election on behalf of the state Senate.

In a 3-0 ruling Tuesday, the judges reiterated the court’s earlier ruling that Cyber Ninjas records are subject to the public records law because the company was performing a core government function on behalf of the Senate.

The judges rejected an argument by Cyber Ninjas that their ruling would open the records of any construction company or office-supply provider that does business with the state.

Cyber Ninjas was contracted by the Arizona Senate to conduct a months-long review of Maricopa County's ballots from the 2020 presidential election. The company found the same result as the county, which was that Democrat Joe Biden beat Republican Donald Trump.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office was given the company's findings in September and has allegedly questioned former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes about last year's election.

Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast on Oct. 31.

