Pair sentenced to prison for breaking into Arizona mailboxes, stealing IDs to collect COVID benefits

The defendants broke into mailboxes in Arizona and Colorado to steal identities that were used to collect pandemic benefits, prosecutors said.

PHOENIX — Two defendants have been sentenced to prison for breaking into hundreds of mailboxes in Arizona and Colorado to steal documents that could help them to fraudulently obtain pandemic-related benefits, officials said.

Daniel Lucero, 34, and Makallyn Hunt, 22, have both pleaded guilty to offenses connected to a scam that allowed them to collect government funds reserved for citizens who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucero and Hunt applied for the relief funds by using information they stole out of personal mailboxes, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

By the time they were caught, the defendants were found to be in possession of several prepaid debit cards and thousands of personal identifying records.

The AG's Office said the defendants have been ordered to pay $181,746 in restitution to the state Department of Economic Security.

"The victims in this investigation included hundreds of elderly individuals unaware that their identities were used to apply for federally funded state assistance monies," the AG's office wrote in a statement.

Lucero was sentenced to seven years in the Arizona Department of Corrections and Hunt got 1.5 years in prison. Each defendant had pleaded guilty to theft and aggravated identity theft.

