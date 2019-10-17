A family is searching for their dog after it went missing in northern Arizona when they got into a serious car crash on Monday.

Thomas Rodriguez and his girlfriend were traveling with their dog to the Grand Canyon when their vehicle collided with another.

The couple was flown to Flagstaff with serious injuries, and someone else was killed.

Their dog Obi went missing when they got in that wreck near Kayenta.

Family and friends are pleading for the public's help in locating the dog.

If you find Obi, please contact the Tuba City Humane Society.

