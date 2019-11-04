FLORENCE, Ariz. — The stage is set for what will be a fun four days in Florence filled with country music. The music at Country Thunder starts on Thursday, but the party started Wednesday when the campgrounds opened up.

According to a Country Thunder official, 7,800 campers and RV's will fill the desert ahead of the country music festival.

State Route 79 was backed up as far as the eye could see throughout the day Wednesday as the campers started to arrive and set up.

The headliners for the concert are Brett Eldredge playing Thursday, Tim McGraw playing Friday, Dierks Bentley playing Saturday, and Chris Stapleton closing the show out on Sunday.

If you're planning on attending, you'll want to familiarize yourself with Country Thunder's bag policy. Backpacks, large purses, camera bags, and coolers are not allowed. You can, however, bring in small clutches, freezer bags, and clear plastic bags similar to those allowed at sporting events.

The festival's clear bag policy was adopted in 2018.

Four-day and single day tickets are still available.

