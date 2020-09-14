Cottonwood police officer killed in head-on accident to be laid to rest

Commander Jody Makuch of the Cottonwood Police Department was killed in a head-on car accident on Sept. 7 in Cottonwood.

PHOENIX — An officer from a police department in northern Arizona who was killed in an off-duty accident earlier this month will soon be laid to rest.

Commander Jody Makuch of the Cottonwood Police Department was killed in a head-on car accident on Sept. 7 in Cottonwood.

Makuch's funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.

The service will be held at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood.

The services are open to the public, but precautions will be taken for social distancing and guests are asked to wear a mask.

The Cottonwood Police Department is also working on live streaming the funeral for anyone who cannot make it or who may have a compromised immune system.

The department also warned others of a potential scam involving someone trying to benefit from Makuch's death.

"They are calling people and asking for their credit card information representing themselves as someone from Law Enforcement Heroes or law enforcement on behalf of Jody Makuch," the department warned in an email.

"Law Enforcement Heroes nor anyone else representing the police department will call you asking for your credit card information."