FLORENCE, Arizona — A fire ignited in an inmate's cell at the state prison in Florence was quickly extinguished Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

ADC said the source of the fire was an electrical outlet. Staff used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

One officer was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Inmates in the affected area of the cell block were moved because of the smoke. ADC said the local fire department responded, evaluated the situation and told staff that inmates could be returned to their cells once the smoke cleared.

