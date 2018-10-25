Arizona Corporation Commissioner Justin Olson is defending his decision to repeat verbatim talking points from APS during a public interview about energy policy.

Olson gave the interview to a Wall Street analyst from the firm Credit Suisse in May. The investment firm wanted to know Olson’s opinions about the solar industry, energy efficiency programs and other industry trends.

During the 38-minute conference call, Olson repeated some portions of an APS memo word-for-word, according to a story published last week by the renewable energy watchdog group The Energy and Policy Institute.

Speaking recently to 12 News about the matter, Olson defended his role in the interview and labeled the published story about him "a politically motivated attack" timed with election season. However, the public records featured in the report are not disputed.

Emails and text messages obtained by the watchdog organization through a public records request show Olson communicated back and forth with an APS administrator in May in preparation for the upcoming interview with Credit Suisse.

Olson emailed ten questions to APS that he expected the Wall Street analyst would ask him. APS then emailed Olson a five-page memo with answers to the questions. During the phone interview with Credit Suisse the following day, Olson repeated several sentences verbatim from the APS memo.

Olson tells 12 News he did not say anything in the interview he did not personally believe to be true, discarding some parts of the APS memo he didn't stand behind.

“APS volunteered information that they sent over and I evaluated it and determined, 'Is it factual? Is it accurate? And is it relevant?'” Olson told 12 News. “I did not include anything that was not accurate.”

Olson said the “vast majority” of his conversation with Credit Suisse relied on information he had gathered from meeting with various groups while serving as commissioner, including Nature Conservancy, First Solar and the consumer advocacy group PIRG.

“My entire commission has been filled with information gathering from all sides,” Olson said. "I independently evaluate all of the information that I receive and appropriately determine what is accurate and relevant to the public policy-making process."

"Not a serious matter" or "undue influence"?

There are mixed reactions about the idea that a utility regulator would repeat APS policy statements word-for-word to an investment group, even if they amount to a small fraction of the entire conversation. For skeptics who already don’t trust the commissioners to truly act independently, the revelations are evidence of a potential conflict of interest.

"Parroting APS is concerning," said former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Bill Mundell. "It certainly shows the coziness between Wall Street and commissioner and it shows the undue influence APS has on Olson and commissioners."

Mundell said during his decade as commissioner, he never met with Wall Street analysts because he felt it had no benefit to consumers. He served on the commission from 1999 to 2009 and recently lost a bid as a commission candidate in the 2018 Democratic primary election.

Current Republican Corporation Commissioner Bob Burns shrugged off the story.

“I do not think it’s a serious matter at all,” Burns said, adding that he has given interviews to investment analysts in the past. Among the five current commissioners, Burns is the strongest critic of APS.

Asked about Olson providing APS lines verbatim, Burns said he did not think it was a big deal.

“Justin was fairly new to the commission in May. He needed to get the information from the source. As long as it’s accurate information and not a decision question, I do not see a problem with it,” Burns said.

Critics contend portions of the APS memo were slanted in favor of APS’ interests. For example, the APS memo touts advantages of centralized utility-operated solar power over rooftop solar power, and Olson used portions of those talking points. Mundell alleges the talking points left out key details about the benefits of rooftop solar because APS stands to make more money off utility-scale solar.

“It doesn’t help consumers if APS can build utility-scale solar,” Mundell said.

Olson said he stands by his statements regardless of whether they aligned with APS or not and that he has cross-referenced some of the information about solar energy with independent sources. The transcript also includes Olson discussing more than once the importance for homeowners to have rooftop solar options.

Interviews as a form of "transparency"

12 News requested interviews with Commissioners Tom Forese, Andy Tobin and Boyd Dunn to discuss the ethics surrounding public interviews with investors and whether the commissioners participate in them. The commissioners did not respond.

Burns said such interviews are part of "doing business" to "live up to our legislative responsibilities."

Olson said he considers interviews with Wall Street investors a form of transparency that allows Arizona’s utilities to attract capital and keep rates as low as possible for consumers.

A mission statement for the Corporation Commission includes the responsibility "to ensure affordable utility services.”

But providing Wall Street with APS “talking points” goes too far, said former commissioner Kris Mayes.

“Commissioners can only benefit consumers when they are conveying information that is their own work product, their own thoughts and when it’s done in a transparent manner,” Mayes, a Republican, wrote in an email to 12 News. Mayes said she met once with a Wall Street analyst while she was commissioner. She cut the conversation short and never met with an analyst again because she felt the questions were intrusive, Mayes said.

Consumer advocates' responses

Next to Burns, Olson is considered by many consumer advocates to be the second strongest check on APS’s influence. Olson called for the commission to consider retail competition, against the wishes of APS. He supported Burns’ efforts to subpoena campaign contributions from APS’ parent company, Pinnacle West. Olson also supported an amendment to the commissioners’ code of ethics that would prohibit commissioners from accepting campaign contributions.

The leader of one consumer advocacy group expressed faith in Olson's judgment after learning about the APS memo and the May 17 meeting.

“Commissioner Olson has not consistently toed the APS line, and therefore we believe he does look at policies that come before him with a balanced perspective,” said Diane Brown, Executive Director of Arizona Public Interest Research Group (PIRG).

However, Brown said, generally speaking, if a corporation commissioner uses notes or a memo provided by a stakeholder that has “financial interest," she would expect the commissioner to “articulate their own position and justify it."

Another consumer advocate said Olson’s May 18 interview revealed potential bias because of what it did not contain.

“Commissioner Olson wasn’t using verbatim words of The Sierra Club. Commissioner Olson wasn't using verbatim words of solar or renewable energy organizations that are out there. Commissioner Olson was using words of our state’s utility monopoly who he is supposed to be regulating," said Stacey Champion, a Phoenix area renewable energy activist.

Olson acknowledged to 12 News he did not send the interview questions to other organizations. He said the reason was no one else reached out to him specifically about the interview the way APS did.

When asked if he could show specific evidence of using other sources in the May 18 interview, Olson provided 12 News a portion of the transcript in which he referred to utility-grade solar generation as “quite cost-effective” and “actually competitive with traditional energy generation sources.”

The transcript goes on to state: “Those that are interested in keeping rates as affordable for ratepayers, those that are interested in renewable generation and keeping our skies clean can all be excited about that fact that the cost of generation using utility-grade solar is quite effective.”

The comment is the result of an understanding Olson gained through discussions with the solar industry and was verified through independent research including reports published by Lazard (a financial advisory and asset management firm), Olson said.

“It would be absolutely inaccurate to imply that I have been anything but independent of APS,” Olson said.

© 2018 KPNX