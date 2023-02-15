Coolidge gas pipeline that killed 2 people expected to start up again, officials say

In August 2021, two people died in a fiery explosion after a gas pipeline near Coolidge ruptured.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — The gas pipeline near Coolidge that ruptured and caused an explosion that killed two people in 2021 has restarted operations, officials said.

On Aug. 15, 2021, residents from throughout Pinal County reported hearing and feeling an explosion from the area of Randolph and Vail roads.

The fiery blast destroyed a nearby farmhouse occupied by a local family. A 14-year-old girl and her father were killed in the explosion.

Nearby farm animals sustained burn injuries, including a cow that died not long after the explosion, public records show.

The pipeline's operator, Kinder Morgan, restricted production after the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation into the explosion.

Now 18 months later, the pipeline has resumed operations again for commercial service.

Coolidge Mayor Jon Thompson announced during a council meeting this week he's been recently notified by Kinder Morgan that the company plans to start up the pipeline again this month.

The mayor said he was informed by the company that they had gotten approval from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart the pipeline by Feb. 15.

"This pipeline is outside of the control of the city of Coolidge," the mayor added.

NTSB records show Kinder Morgan has reportedly taken steps to ensure the pipeline won't rupture again.

"KM repaired the accident site, including replacement of the ruptured pipe with new pipe," the company wrote in a report to NTSB in February 2022.

A spokesperson for Kinder Morgan provided 12News with the following statement about its pipeline:

"The safety of the community continues to be our primary concern, and we safely resumed operations today. We continue to fully cooperate and appreciate the important role that the NTSB and PHMSA have taken throughout this investigation, and we will continue to address any concerns that are identified through this process."

