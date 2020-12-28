Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites in Arizona

The first remains were found off Contreras Road in a remote area.

Human body parts that authorities say may have been intended for medical research were found this weekend in northern Arizona.

According to a statement released Sunday by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified about the remains near Prescott on Saturday and an examination confirmed they were human.

A second site with additional body parts was discovered Sunday.