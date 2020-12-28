x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Arizona

Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites in Arizona

The first remains were found off Contreras Road in a remote area.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Note: The video above is about a crime in Yavapai County earlier this month.

Human body parts that authorities say may have been intended for medical research were found this weekend in northern Arizona. 

According to a statement released Sunday by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified about the remains near Prescott on Saturday and an examination confirmed they were human. 

A second site with additional body parts was discovered Sunday. 

The Sheriff’s Office says it is treating the investigation as a homicide but the Yavapai County medical examiner says it appears the remains from both sites are from a medical institution and were intended for use in the educational and research field.

RELATED: Woman dead after being shot by Phoenix police

READ: Wind, rain, snow and cold to cap off 2020