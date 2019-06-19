A woman was flown to the hospital after being pinned under a truck at a construction site at MC-85 and Perryville Road near Buckeye on Wednesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Sky 12

MCSO said deputies received a call of a construction site accident after a truck driver hauling dirt hit a woman working at the construction site, which trapped her under the truck.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and pulled the woman to safety. MCSO said she was alert and conscious.

A helicopter flew the woman to Banner University Hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.