Congressman Paul Gosar promotes story on 'Jewish warmongers' in official House newsletter

ARIZONA, USA — Republican Congressman Paul Gosar used his official House of Representatives newsletter this weekend to promote an anti-Semitic website that denies the Holocaust and praises Adolf Hitler.

Gosar's newsletter links to a story on the Veterans Today site headlined "Congressman: Jewish warmongers Nuland & Blinken 'Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed.'"

The newsletter restates Gosar's fierce opposition to U.S. involvement in defending Ukraine and repeats the Russian smear that Ukraine is run by neo-Nazis.

Despite the Veterans Today headline, Gosar did not use the phrase "Jewish warmongers" in his newsletter.

Media Matters was the first to report on the Gosar newsletter.

Gosar's political consultant, Rory McShane, provided this response to 12News:

"We use a third-party aggregating service for our headlines. We will not be using this website as a reference for any future articles.

"This article was updated on April 17, after the newsletter was released. Our staff is currently investigating to see if the title was changed after the congressman's newsletter was released.

"Congressman Gosar never made any comment relating to Secretary Blinken's or Nuland's faith.

"Congressman Gosar is well known as one of the top advocates of the State of Israel and a defender of those of the Jewish faith across the world."

Gosar's connection to anti-Semitic individuals or organizations is not new.

The seven-term congressman from Flagstaff has supported white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes.

Gosar has been sanctioned for his conduct just once.

Two years ago, he was censured by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and stripped of his committee assignments for posting a violent video targeting Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden.

Gosar's committee assignments were restored in January when Republicans regained control of the House.

The 64-year-old Gosar's health has become a concern in recent years, but the retired dentist has declined to respond to questions about it.

In public appearances, Gosar appears to display symptoms of an illness similar to Parkinson's disease.

My colleague @FOX9AdamKlepp in Yuma asked @RepGosar last week whether he had any thoughts about stepping down. Gosar's in safe 'River District' seat. #AZ09 pic.twitter.com/GhqRIZlhA3 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) October 31, 2022

Voters haven't punished Gosar for his conduct.

Gosar's "River District" in western Arizona is the safest Republican seat in the state.

He easily won last August's five-candidate Republican primary, with 66 percent of the vote. Gosar faced write-in candidates on the November ballot.