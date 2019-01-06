Over 1,000 people showed up to show support to the family of the Kingman girl returning home from Michigan.

The City of Kingman Fire Department organized a parade for Nataly Dawn and her family as they return home after being in Michigan for treatment.

The 5-year-old who was receiving treatment for her cancer out of state, had a relapse, according to GoFundMe updates.

The doctor told the family the disease had grown much within a week, the update reads.

As the family decided to return home, the Fire Department added a post on Facebook on Friday about the parade, they invited the community to show support for the family.

On a Facebook Live, a fire crew is seen welcoming Nathalie and her family, then they get into a fire truck to be escorted to where the community was waiting for the family to show her support.

Along the way, on the sides of the road, people were waving and some had signs in support to them.

Kingman Fire said over 1,000 people showed up to show the family support.