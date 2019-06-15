PHOENIX — Community members who have been affected by the Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness can attend a public meeting about firefighting efforts this weekend.

The meeting put on by the Incident Management Team will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

It will be held at the Roosevelt Baptist Church, located in the town of Roosevelt right off State Route 188.

As of Saturday, the Woodbury Fire had burned 25,893 acres about five miles northwest of Superior in the Tonto National Forest. It is zero percent contained.

Firefighting efforts are continuing to focus on protecting campgrounds, infrastructure, powerlines, and businesses along State Route 88.

Residents in nearby communities have not been evacuated, but say they are suffering the effects of the smoke.

“I think this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Arizona native Sandy Ruiz.

“Allergies, our eyes are watering. I can’t talk that well because of the smoke. It’s really bothered me. And at night, we can even see the fire from our backyard.”

Firefighters are working to make sure infrastructure and campsites are not damaged.

State Route 88 is closed from Needle Vista east to the junction of State Routes 88 and 188.

Closures include Tortilla Flat, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake and campsites along State Route 88 within the road closure area.

Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Roosevelt Lake, and Bartlett Lake remain open.

The fire is expected to be contained around July 1.