'Her inspiration will carry on': Community comes together to honor life of Pima County constable killed in shooting

Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, August 25th, while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex in central Tucson.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUCSON, Ariz. — A final procession for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay.

The Tucson community packed St. Augustine Cathedral to pay their final respects to a woman that gave her life for her community.

Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, August 25th, while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex in central Tucson.

At Thursday’s funeral service, Bishop Edward Weisenburger of the Diocese of Tucson described the dangers her, and countless others in law enforcement face every time they go to work.

“You get up every morning and walk out into a world that may welcome your presence, or want to do you harm,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “But you do that so that the rest of us to live in a safe, stable, civilized world.”

Richard Gastellum, a friend of the family, eulogized Martinez-Garibay and revealed her desire to change the world around her.

“Her passion was to make the world a better place and assist those less fortunate,” Gastellum said. “In her words, 'I joined the Army after September 11 and I just felt it was wrong for me to sit at home when I knew I could contribute. I know I had to go serve my country.'”

Martinez-Garibay served 16 years in the Army. After her service, she continued to work with disabled Veterans as an ambassador with the PGA Hope organization.

“It takes a special human being to help others face life's challenges,” Gastellum said. “Deborah was that person.”

Along with Martinez-Garibay, 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath was also killed in the shooting. Fox-Heath was a manager at Lind Commons Apartments, who accompanied Martinez-Garibay to the shooter’s apartment to serve an eviction notice.

The other victim has been identified as 25-year-old Elijah Miranda, who lived in one of the complex's other units.

At Martinez’s funeral, Gastellum told the audience that even in death, Martinez-Garibay is making positive changes.

“The homicide investigation continues,” Gastellum said. “There are numerous discussions at Pima County, and the City Tucson Police will be changing policies and protocols regarding the responsibilities of the Constable position. When change happens, Deborah's sacrifice will not have been in vain.”

Martinez-Garibay leaves behind a husband and daughter, her parents, three sisters, and a large extended family who will no doubt carry on her inspiration in the community.

Up to Speed