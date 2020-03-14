PHOENIX — A state commission has nominated five trial judges and five other attorneys for appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill a vacancy on the Phoenix-based division of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments' nominees include Maricopa County Superior Court Judges Cynthia J. Bailey, Christopher Coury, Daniel Kiley, Joseph Mikitish and Joshua Rogers. They're Republicans, as is Ducey.

The other nominees include Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Sigmund Popko, Assistant Attorney General Michael Gottfried, private-practice attorneys Michael Catlett and Andrew Jacobs and Ann Ching, an Arizona State University associate professor of law. Popko, Jacobs and Ching are Democrats, Gottfried is an independent and Catlett is a Republican.

