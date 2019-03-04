After getting severely injured during a confrontation with another coatimundi, one of the beloved Colossal Cave coatis is undergoing treatment at Tucson Wildlife Center.

RELATED: Grand Falls is flowing again and here's what you need to know before you go

According to officials, the coati was found by staff members on the park grounds Tuesday afternoon. Colossal Cave Mountain Park authorities said the male coati was suffered severe injuries, including cuts on his face and body during a confrontation with another male coati during mating season.

RELATED: This purple wildflower acts like poison ivy

The park mascot was tranquilized and transported to the TWC facility.

Cave officials said TWC plans to release the coati in the park once he has recovered from his injuries.

The condition of the mammal has not been released.

Colossal Cave via KVOA