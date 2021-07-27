Collision with cow in western Kansas kills Arizona couple

WINONA, Kan. — Authorities in western Kansas say an Arizona couple has died after their Jeep collided with a cow that had wandered onto U.S. Highway 40.
Television station KAKE reports the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday about 7 miles west of Winona.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Raymond Kennedy, of Glendale, Arizona, and 54-year-old Brenda Carrasco, of Peoria, Arizona, were traveling eastbound in a Jeep Wrangler when it hit the cow and rolled several times. Both Kennedy and Carrasco were pronounced dead at the scene.
