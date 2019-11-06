CLINTS WELL, Ariz. - The Coldwater Fire burning in the Coconino National Forest just south of Clints Well continues to grow as officials brought the total acreage up to 9,665 on Tuesday morning, almost 4,000 acres more than the total on Sunday.

On Monday, crews conducted burns along State Route 87 in attempts to contain the fire, which is currently 15 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Crews on Sunday said there is a 17,400-acre planned area where the fire is running its natural course.

On Saturday, firefighters had to halt air attack because a private drone was spotted in the area of the fire. Crews had to ground the helicopter. Flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal.

