PHOENIX — The Coldwater Fire burning in the Coconino National Forest in Arizona has grown to more than 13,000 acres as of Wednesday, but is now about 30% contained.

The fire's growth to 13,010 acres from just under 6,000 on Saturday was due in part to the burnout operations conducted along State Route 87.

Firefighters are expected to continue burnout operations along Forest Road 300 on Wednesday. The fire is expected to grow to 17,400 acres.

Nearly 120 first responders are monitoring and battling the fire burning four miles south of Clints Well, which is about 55 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

Residents in Winslow and Payson may see some smoke through Thursday, but it could linger into the weekend.

A private drone was spotted in the temporary flight restriction surrounding the fire on Saturday, causing the helicopter assigned to the fire to be grounded.

It is illegal to fly a private drone over a wildfire.

The Coldwater Fire isn't the only fire burning in Arizona as of Wednesday.

The Woodbury Fire, northwest of Superior, reached 9,300 acres with zero percent contained, while the human-caused Mountain Fire northeast of Cave Creek burned more than 7,400 acres. It is 55% contained.

