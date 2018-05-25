FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Strong winds and low humidity are putting several counties in the High Country under a fire weather watch during Memorial Day weekend, and law enforcement was already out earlier in the week with air patrols making sure people didn’t violate fire restrictions.

Efforts to prevent wildfires go beyond land for Coconino county.

The public information officer with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Jon Paxton, said air patrols aren’t new around here.

“Because of the high severity of fire hazards and dangers, we’ve implemented it again,” Paxton said.

Teaming up with the Flagstaff Police Department, the sheriff’s office hoped these random morning and evening flights would help them catch smoke columns from illegal fires before they turn into something worse.

“So we try to catch those early morning fires or the campers that are trying to warm up,” Paxton said.

If you have a permit from the local fire district or you’re cooking on a grill or stove with an on-off switch, you’re in the clear.

Otherwise, outdoors smoking, combustion, open fire, charcoal, propane, shooting firearms and camp fires in unincorporated areas will get you in trouble with the law.

“We are able to GPS that immediately as we fly over it, and those coordinates are then given to our dispatch. Depending on what jurisdiction it falls in, that information is given to them,” Paxton said.

This class 1 misdemeanor can put violators behind bars for up to six months with a fine of up to $2,500.

Paxton said it's better to stay informed, so he asked anyone with questions to call 928-213-2990.

These air patrols will likely continue until we get more precipitation here in Coconino County, which isn’t expected until mid-July when the monsoon rolls in.

