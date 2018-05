A brush fire has closed left lanes on the Interstate-17 near Table Mesa and New River roads.

A brush fire has closed the left lanes of both northbound and southbound I-17 near Table Mesa Road and New River. This is near MP 236. pic.twitter.com/SlUNSpFvLz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

The brush fire started Sunday forcing both left lanes on I-17 to close at mile post 236, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic is building both directions on I-17 at MP 236 because a brush fire has closed the left lanes in both directions. This is near Table Mesa Road. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/7kKUwpKhX6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

Fire crews are already at the scene.

