Fate of accused 'canal killer' Bryan Patrick Miller will soon be in judge's hands

Bryan Patrick Miller is accused of killing Melanie Bernas in 1993 and Angela Brosso in 1992.

PHOENIX — The fate of Bryan Patrick Miller, accused of killing two women in the 1990s, will soon be in the hands of a judge.

Their bodies were found in the Arizona Canal near Metrocenter mall. Both had been riding their bikes along the canal when attacked, sexually assaulted and killed.

DNA linked Miller to both crimes, but decades after the murders.

Miller's attorneys have not denied that Miller killed both women but are claiming an insanity defense. They said Miller does not remember the attacks and was abused by his mother as a child.

Miller waived his right to a jury trial, so the case is being heard by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge.

In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors told the judge Miller planned his crimes and then tried to cover them up. They point to that as evidence that he was not criminally insane but understood his actions' wrongness.

But Miller's attorneys took the judge through Miller's entire life, year by year. They detailed allegations of psychological and physical abuse by his mother, claiming that it led him to develop a dissociative disorder.

They claim Miller cannot remember the murders and should be found legally insane.

The decision on Miller's fate now rests with the judge. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty if he's convicted.

Court will resume Thursday morning as closing arguments conclude.

