Climbers stranded in climbing area near Sedona used rescue team assistance to get themselves down

Three experienced climbers were given resources to rappel from the cliff face early Sunday morning, officials said.

SEDONA, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit was called to help a group of climbers at Touched by an Angel climbing area in Sedona after they became stranded for nearly 12 hours.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff's Office got reports that climbers were in need of assistance after getting stuck 160 feet above the ground on the first pitch.

The group was comprised of experienced people, but their rope got stuck during an attempt to descend from the cliff making the task impossible, according to officials.

The search and rescue unit responded and assessed the situation and decided to use a hoist-equipped Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter from Phoenix, officials shared.

The helicopter didn't arrive until midnight and determined that the climbers were in a location that couldn't be reached by the hoist because it required more cable than what was available, officials said.

Uninjured, the climbers told officials that they could get down if they were able to get another rope, warm clothes, food and water, officials said.

A plan was set to assist with the request and the climbers were instructed to wait until daylight to attempt the descent.

At 6:30 a.m., the climbers began to rappel down and were off the cliff in 15 minutes. They were escorted by search and rescue personnel to the trailhead.

None of the climbers required medical attention.

