Tempe debuts new tools to help the homeless. Here's how you can help

The City of Tempe has ramped up its efforts to address the growing number of people experiencing homelessness.

In the past two years, the city added more homeless outreach specialists with dedicated teams in geographic zones and extended weekend coverage for more consistency and visibility throughout the city.

Last week, the city debuted more new tools developed to help those experiencing homelessness and to track the city's progress:

A dedicated phone number – “The CARE & HOPE Line” – operates 24/7. Anyone can call to let the city know about a person who needs help or may be experiencing homelessness. It’s 480-350-8004. Or you can email HOPE@tempe.gov.

to directly report encampments. Find the form here. A public dashboard with data for our homeless outreach and encampment efforts. Find it at homeless-solutions.tempe.gov.

“Tempe is a leader among cities in establishing a comprehensive response to homelessness. The call now is to leverage innovation to be even more effective,” said Mayor Corey Woods. “Today, cities across the country are seeing more homelessness. Tempe is leading again by adding new tools and data critical to the strategies that promote the continued health, safety and quality of life of our entire community.”

“Homelessness is an incredibly complex issue. We are continually evaluating results and pivoting strategies to meet needs,” Woods said.

