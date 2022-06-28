City of Flagstaff lifts fire restrictions after monsoon rains

As Monsoon weather returns to the area, Flagstaff has seen fit to return to Stage 0 fire restrictions.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The City of Flagstaff announced on Tuesday that it is lifting fire restrictions, and returning to Stage 0. Those changes take effect at noon on Jun. 28.

Stage 0 fire restrictions mean that smoking and using e-cigarettes are banned in all public places within the City of Flagstaff including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Urban Trail System.

Even though restrictions are relaxed, residents should always be careful when working with potential fire starters.

Remember, don't throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. Always drown outdoor fires with plenty of water, and stir them up to cool them down.

If you're using charcoal, don't just throw it on the ground. Dunk it in water until it's cool!

And most importantly, never leave a fire unattended.

As a reminder, outdoor fires within the City of Flagstaff are prohibited without a written permit from the Fire Department. That doesn't include barbecues, outdoor fireplaces, incinerators, grills, or other similar appliances, but always make sure those are 15 feet from any combustible materials.

You can click here to learn more information about Flagstaff's different stages of fire restriction.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”