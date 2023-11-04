'We lost someone amazing': City honors Phoenix ambassador killed in 2021

Downtown ambassador Hans Hughes died from injuries sustained in 2021 after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

PHOENIX — A special ceremony took place Tuesday morning in downtown Phoenix, where city leaders and city ambassadors remembered one of their own. The event happened on Filmore near 1st Street where signage now sits to honor the memory of Hans Hughes.

The stretch of road is marked with signs to memorialize him after Hughes died in September 2021 from injuries he sustained while riding his bicycle.

Hans is described by many as a downtown superhero who greeted guests from near and far here to the Valley. His memory and impact are now integrated into the streets of Phoenix.

His little sister, Hana Kuykendall, was incredibly touched by the gesture, speaking on behalf of the family during the ceremony.

"It's powerful because it's bittersweet. We lost someone amazing, I lost someone that I've loved since I was born. We're still grieving but this is incredible, this is amazing that the City of Phoenix loved Hans and recognized his efforts," she explained.

Hughes spent 12 years going above and beyond as a downtown ambassador, until that accident in 2021, where he was hit by a car while biking on the very streets he worked on.

R.J. Price, Hughes' longtime friend and a fellow ambassador, spoke highly of his work ethic and overall commitment.

"I'm not sure anyone embraced the job and the spirit of the job and the mission of what we do like Hans did every single day. This is a tough day for us, it's a day to celebrate but also tough because we miss him very much," Price said.

Price applauded the Phoenix Street Transportation Department for honoring Hughes' life and dedication to the downtown area.

"Kudos to the city for putting up the signs and improving the overall safety of pedestrians in downtown," Price added.

Those improvements include wider bike lanes and barriers to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

