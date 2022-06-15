City council approves $20k starting salary pay increase for Phoenix officers

Under the plan, starting recruits for the Phoenix Police Department would make $68,661 annually, compared to their current starting salary of $48,942.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council on Wednesday voted to boost salaries for the sworn ranks of the police department.

The plan will include pay upgrades “from recruits to assistant chiefs," and officers will have increased earning capacity throughout their careers.

“Our goal in Phoenix is to be a world-class city, and that means using the tools necessary to build a world-class police department. In other words, to hire the best, we need to pay the best," said Mayor Kate Gallego in a written statement before the vote.

The City began a study of the pay structure last year. That study is not complete but already found that the sworn police pay structure needed to be adjusted.

The proposal for sworn personnel would make the Phoenix Police Department the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state. The new salaries will begin in August.

