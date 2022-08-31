Circle K offers 40-cent discount off gas ahead of Labor Day weekend

Customers can get 40 cents off per gallon if they purchase gas this Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Circle K stores will be discounting gasoline by 40 cents per gallon this Thursday afternoon ahead of the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend.

Participating stores will only offer the discount between 4 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. Deals on snacks and other in-store items are also being offered all month long.

To find out if a Circle K store offers the discount, visit the company's website.

The average price of gasoline in Arizona was $4 per gallon as of Wednesday, according to AAA.

To find the lowest gas prices in Arizona, click here.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye