Circle K offers 40-cent discount off gas ahead of Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX — Circle K stores will be discounting gasoline by 40 cents per gallon this Thursday afternoon ahead of the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend.
Participating stores will only offer the discount between 4 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. Deals on snacks and other in-store items are also being offered all month long.
To find out if a Circle K store offers the discount, visit the company's website.
The average price of gasoline in Arizona was $4 per gallon as of Wednesday, according to AAA.
To find the lowest gas prices in Arizona, click here.
