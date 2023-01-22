Old Christmas trees tossed into Canyon Lake, will be home to fish

On Saturday, hundreds of old Christmas trees were tossed into Canyon Lake to serves as new homes for fish.

ARIZONA, USA — Christmas trees that made the holidays merry for celebrators are getting a second job instead of being tossed into the trash.

The trees will be recycled and used as homes for the fish of Canyon Lake.

“The trees help create or improve habitat for fish, creating a refuge and structural habitat for juvenile fish, such as largemouth bass, bluegill, and catfish,” said Andy Clark with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

On Saturday, the department along with volunteers tossed hundreds of donated trees into the lake's water.

“In addition to aiding in the creation of robust fish populations, plankton can also grow on the trees, serving as nutrients for smaller fish species, creating brand new ecosystems,” said Clark.

In order to keep the trees from floating, they were weighed down with cinder blocks before they were submerged.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

