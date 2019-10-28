CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen who was on a bike and leaving the scene, police say.

Chino Valley police said they responded to a bicyclist laying in a ditch near Granada Drive and Center Street around 6:48 p.m. on Saturday.

Police officers determined a vehicle had struck the bicyclist, identified as a 16-year-old boy.

The teen was airlifted due to injuries, but he is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators found a piece of the vehicle that hit the teen and determined it was a 2012-2013 GMC or Chevrolet pickup, according to police.

Police said 43-year-old Chad Avilla was arrested on Sunday and investigators found what they determined to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, a white 2013 GMC Sierra. The truck was at his home, police said.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Avilla was booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, failing to stop for an injury and failure to assist and render first aid.

