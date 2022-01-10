Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise

Surprise police tweeted out a notice to the public that two kids had been found alone near an apartment complex. They have since been reunited with their parents.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents.

According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building in the area of 15100 North 140 Drive.

Police did not release the names of the children.

Around 12:48 a police spokesman confirmed that the two kids had been reunited with their parents. Police said that the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Kids located unattended area of 15160 n. 140DR Harmony Apts. call Surprise PD if you recognize these kids or know where their home is located. pic.twitter.com/lYxVNfBhpB — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) October 1, 2022

