A 3-year-old child was taken to Yuma Reginal Medical Center after becoming lethargic and having dilated pupils from eating some Halloween candy, according to the Yuma Police Department.

According to Yuma PD, officers checked all of the child's remaining Halloween candy after responding to the call around 8:30 Thursday night.

Police said an unwrapped red gummy type candy was found in one of the Halloween buckets. The candy resembles a redfish chewable gummy that is known to be laced with THC, police said.

According to police, the child's parents said they attended the Trick or Treat on Historic Main Street and the Scary and Safe Trick or Treat at the Yuma Fairgrounds.

Police are asking parents to look through their children's Halloween haul for any unwrapped candy or any red gummy candy that resembles a fish.

Anyone with information about the candy is urged to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.