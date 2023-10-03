Chandler resident petitions to get back 47 dogs seized during police investigation

A petition has been filed in court to get back the 47 dogs seized by the Chandler Police Department during an investigation last month.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A petition has been filed in Chandler Municipal Court to get back the many dogs seized during a police investigation last month.

Sydney McKinley, one of the alleged aliases for April McLaughlin, has recently filed paperwork to try and earn back custody of 47 dogs. A court hearing to address the issue has been scheduled for Oct. 11.

Chandler police seized several dogs from a residence on Kesler Lane due to allegations of animal neglect. Investigators submitted dozens of misdemeanor charges against McLaughlin but prosecutors have not proceeded with the case until further investigation is completed.

During a search of the Kesler Lane property, police reported finding feces and urine in all the dog kennels and five dead puppies in the freezer. Up to 55 disabled dogs were removed from the home and some later had to be euthanized.

Now a resident of the Kesler Lane home calling themselves Sydney McKinley is seeking the return of the dogs.

According to the city, the animals must remain under the care of the Arizona Humane Society until the court hearing.

