Valley dog sitter accused of kicking, punching client's dog

Chandler police say the man was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Valley dog sitter is behind bars after he was caught on camera abusing a client’s dog.

Chandler police said officers got a call from someone who had seen a video the dog’s owner posted online of their dog sitter, John Wyman, 36, kicking and punching their pet.

Police said officers contacted Wyman and he turned himself in. He was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges.

April is National Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month and sadly the Valley is no stranger to animal cruelty. The Arizona Humane Society sees about 6,900 cruelty cases a year.

