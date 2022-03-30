x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Cement truck flips over in Arizona

The Verde Valley Fire District said the truck's driver was pulled out and is being evaluated for injuries.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A cement truck completely rolled upside-down Wednesday morning in a remote area of Yavapai County. 

The large vehicle appears to have landed on a dirt slope and much of the truck's cab was damaged by the topsy-turvy collision.

The Verde Valley Fire District responded to the incident near Spring View Drive and said the truck's driver had to be extricated. The driver's being evaluated for any injuries, firefighters said.

The fire district will be using some heavy equipment to safely remove the cement truck out of the area. 

RELATED: 2 kids, 2 teens critically injured in crash in west Phoenix

Credit: Verde Valley Fire District

RELATED: Arizona bank robber took getaway car on test drive and didn't come back

Up to Speed

 Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

Deaths on Arizona roadways: 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

In Other News

12-year-old Safford girl still missing more than a week after leaving home