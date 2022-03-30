Cement truck flips over in Arizona

The Verde Valley Fire District said the truck's driver was pulled out and is being evaluated for injuries.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A cement truck completely rolled upside-down Wednesday morning in a remote area of Yavapai County.

The large vehicle appears to have landed on a dirt slope and much of the truck's cab was damaged by the topsy-turvy collision.

The Verde Valley Fire District responded to the incident near Spring View Drive and said the truck's driver had to be extricated. The driver's being evaluated for any injuries, firefighters said.

The fire district will be using some heavy equipment to safely remove the cement truck out of the area.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

