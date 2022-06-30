PHX Beer Co says any time Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall, you can get a beer for $1

The offer is valid at both their Phoenix and Scottsdale locations.

PHOENIX — Not that you need an excuse to crack open a cold one, but monsoon is here and if you're looking to celebrate some much-needed Arizona rain, PHX Beer Co. has a "pitcher perfect" solution.

Now through the end of September, every time Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport records measurable rainfall, head to PHX Beer Co. and your first pint of their Monsoon IPA is only $1.

The offer is valid at both their Phoenix location, located at 3002 E. Washington St., and Scottsdale restaurant, located at 8300 N. Hayden Road.

And don't forget to drink safely. Too much alcohol can lead to injury, accidents, and long-term health problems.

