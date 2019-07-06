Two men who crossed the border illegally were rescued and one was airlifted to a hospital after being pushed to their physical limits by human smugglers, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP said late Tuesday night a camera detected a group of suspected undocumented immigrants on a remote area west of Tucson.

The Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents tracked the footprints of the group for 11 miles before they found an unconscious man suffering from various injuries, according to CBP.

Medically trained agents tried to stabilize the unconscious man while help to airlift him arrived, CBP said.

CBP said agents hiked for about 10 hours arresting 18 undocumented immigrants, 16 men and two women from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico on Wednesday.

A second man was taken to the hospital due to chest pain, CBP said.

CBP said smugglers often lead groups of undocumented immigrants through very difficult terrain with limited resources, abandoning anyone who cannot keep up.

