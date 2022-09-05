Hiker rescued from Cave Creek trail for heat-related emergency, officials say

MCSO said two other hikers were treated and released.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — At least three people had to be rescued from a popular Valley hiking trail Monday after being overcome by the extreme heat.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department said around 1:25 p.m., deputies received a call regarding possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead, just north of Cave Creek.

MCSO said one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other two were evaluated by fire and released.

The city of Phoenix has formally adopted a new policy that restricts access to local hiking trails during days of extreme heat.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board will officially close trails from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.

As temperatures rise, those wanting to hike should plan for the heat accordingly.

Here are some tips to follow if you want to go on a summer hike:

Wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Drink plenty of water before and during the hike.

Wear proper and protective hiking gear.

Leave pets at home if temperatures are above 100 degrees.

Start early in the morning. Avoid peak times of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun is harsher.

Don't hike alone. Hiking with another person means that you can both look for signs of heat exhaustion.

Take breaks during the hike, preferably in shaded areas.

If you start to feel dizzy, nauseous, fatigued or clammy those might be possible signs of heat exhaustion. Call 911 immediately if you notice your symptoms getting worse.

