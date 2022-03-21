x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Cause of death revealed for Valley woman found dead after horseback ride

The cause of death of a 58-year-old woman who was found dead after a horseback ride in the Rio Verde/Scottsdale area, has been revealed.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The cause of death of Jillian Underschultz, a 58-year-old woman who was found dead after a horseback ride in the Rio Verde/Scottsdale area, has been revealed.

The Medical Examiner's Office said Underschultz died of blunt force trauma of the neck and ruled her death accidental.

Underschultz was last seen leaving her house alone on horseback around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, and was wearing western garb and a helmet shaped like a cowboy hat, according to authorities.

About two hours later, Underschultz's riderless horse returned home but there was no sign of the woman.

After searching for hours throughout the area Thursday, sheriff’s officials said Underschultz was found dead.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announces resignation