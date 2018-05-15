CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A Casa Grande Union High School employee faces physical and sexual assault charges, and police are investigating an alleged relationship between him and a student at the school.

The Casa Grande Police Department arrested Patrick Cann after receiving a call Monday that he had assaulted his wife over the weekend.

His wife's injuries are significant but not life-threatening, police said in a Tuesday release.

During the investigation, police became aware of allegations that Cann was having an inappropriate relationship with a female student at CGUHS.

But students we spoke to who know Cann say they’re shocked by the allegations, and that he’s kind and acts as a role model for students.

“We heard earlier today, and we were like, 'No that don’t sound like him,'” a student said.

They say he hasn't been at the school long, but he's mentored many students during his short term.

“I was going through stuff and he was there for me when I met him, so, first impression: He was a good guy,” a student said.

Cann was helpful and offered good advice, they said, and they can’t believe someone they called coach is accused of such crimes.

“It was a shock, and I was like, 'Look at his mugshot. He didn’t even do it,'” a student said.

Officials at CGUHS declined to comment on the matter but confirmed that Cann is an at-will employee at the school and is currently under suspension. The school has a due process termination proceeding scheduled for Wednesday.

