Casa Grande resident details 'demeaning' care at assisted living facility

Thomas suffered a set of strokes back in 2008 that left his left side paralyzed.



He moved into Garnet last September. He said the staff did not provide the care they agreed to, including doctor-recommended exercises and baths.



Even going to the bathroom could become a challenge while Blackbird was living there.



“They would say you have to wait, it’s shift change. So I would sit there trying to hold my bowels. Sometimes I'd be successful, sometimes I wouldn’t be,” Thomas Blackbird said.



Garnet refused to comment on this story.



This is not the first problem for the facility.



According to Arizona Department of Health Services data, the state has fined the facility three times for numerous violations in the past three years. The violations have included providing inadequate care for skin rashes and service plans.



State law limits the fines to $500 per violation per day.



Thomas' family wants the state to do more to hold facilities accountable.



“From the top down, we need the state come in and create change within the state that cracks down on these violations and reports,“ said Thomas' son Cody.