Nobody said Casa Grande, Arizona was a metropolis, but it certainly has its fair share of unique landmarks.

CG native Danny Vega loves his hometown and its quirks. That's why he lambasted it in a video that's gone viral in the Arizona city and beyond.

He said it was really his brother's post on Reddit lauding the video for making the front page of the Casa Grande Dispatch that caused it to jump to nearly 720,000 YouTube views as of Tuesday afternoon.

Vega, a comedian, now lives in New York City, which he calls the best and worst city in America.

He's been making videos about different parts of New York for a while now, and he figured it was about time to take his audience somewhere a little less known. In fact, some of the spots he highlighted in the video are new to him.

"I had never been to Phoenix Mart, which I’m currently obsessed with. And the Tanger Outlets center was complete news to me," he said. "My friend was like 'Did you know this is totally abandoned now?' and I was like 'Oh my god, I used to come to Big Dog and now there’s nothing here.'"

Vega always had some issues with living somewhere that didn't have the bright lights, but now he recognizes the charm that Casa Grande does possess.

"A lot of the stuff that I thought Casa Grande wasn’t cool for actually isn’t cool to me as an adult. So as a kid, my favorite was to go to the Valley and go to Best Buy," Vega said. "And now I’m like, 'Best Buy? That’s awful. I don’t need a Best Buy anywhere near where I live.' So almost going back I treasure more the actual things that make Casa Grande unique."

There's been some anger from those unhappy to see their hometown criticized by someone who now lives in the big city. Vega says that's been a small percentage of the reaction he's received, and those people may even stand to benefit from fans of the video who want to visit.

People watch the video, they know it’s ridiculous and they go, “I’ve got to see this place. What is it really like?”

Despite living in Phoenix for more than four years now, I've never been to Tucson, much less CG. So I asked Vega what my first stop should be when I visit.

"I think you should get fajitas at Ochoa’s. They’re outstanding – that is the No. 1 lunch move right there," Vega advised. "There’s also a place called The Gathering that just opened up and they have an ostrich filet mignon and I’m super hyped about that. You know I live in New York. I’ve never even heard of that in New York City."

To check out more of Vega's comedy, visit his YouTube channel, Instagram or Twitter account.